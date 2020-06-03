CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Ingleside, Texas, will be happy to know that the white flashing lights from a nearby radio tower will soon be fixed.

Normally the lights on radio towers flash red, but the Ingleside radio tower have been flashing white because they've been in need of repair. Officials said an outside company will soon be replacing the bulbs with new LED lights that will be placed in such a way that they will not be seen by people on the ground.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said the lights on top of the tower are important and need to be properly functioning.

"For aircraft to make sure they don't get hit," Rivera said. "And anything over 200 feet is required to have some type of lighting, and we're 400 feet."

The company putting up the new lights will be under a contract for $5,000 a year to maintain them. The sheriff said he hopes to see the new lights up within the next three weeks.

