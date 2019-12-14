INGLESIDE, Texas — Residents in Ingleside received quite the donation Friday for their first-ever Operation: Blue Santa charity event.

The charity event is meant to collect money, food, and toys for families in need.

Ingleside police told 3news they were a little worried because they started the drive a little late in the year, but one local oil company helped with an unusually generous gift.

Buck Eye Texas Partners donated food items, along with over $15,000 in cash.

"What you see behind me is just amazing. We never expected anything for it to grow to this. This is just amazing. I'm floored, I'm speechless, I really don't know what to say," Police Cheif Tammy Burr said.

"We want to be a positive influence on the community. So since we're a member and we support the police department, it's positive all the way around," senior program manager AJ Johnson said.

The opportunity to sign up to receive donations has officially ended, but Ingleside police say they will continue to accept toys, monetary and food donations until Monday, Dec. 16.

