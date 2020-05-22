INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department will be closing off 12th Street at State Highway 361 at 5:30 p.m for Ingleside's High School class of 2020 graduation.

Ingleside PD said seniors will be lining up on 12th Street eastbound towards Hackberry and the ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Parade Route

Start at SH 361 head towards Main Street then head south on Main to 5th Street from there to Avenue B and then to Mustang Drive. The parade will conclude at the high school's parking lot.

