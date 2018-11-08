INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) — On Friday, August 11th, 55-year-old Brian Beard was found dead inside of his Ingleside home. According to the Ingleside Police Department, Beard was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 9:45 A.M. that morning.

In a press release from IPD, they stated that they are working with the Texas Rangers in this investigation and a person of interest has been identified.

After hearing about the heartbreaking news, Beard's former wife, Denise French recalled the selfless family man.

"He could make anybody laugh he had the most infectious laugh of his own, he just, he really wanted people to chill out, that was his main thing; if he could make people laugh he was happy," French said.

French added Beard had three sons whom he was very close with. Beard was originally from North Texas where he worked as a police officer. He later worked at a prison then rejoined the Taft Police Department.

Beard ultimately retired in Ingleside where he spent his time fishing and boating. French said that was always his dream and she's glad he was able to accomplish it before his passing.

Details on this case are still limited, stay with Kiii for updates as they become available.

