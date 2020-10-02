INGLESIDE, Texas — A skate park in Ingleside has fallen victim to graffiti taggers, and police are looking for those responsible.

According to Ingleside police, there has been a rash of persons who have chosen to deface and damage the N.O. Simmons Skate Park

Police say they have identified two juveniles related to the crimes.

The suspects could face a Class C misdemeanor to a first-degree felony.

Police are still looking for any information on those responsible for the graffiti.

If you know anything, call police 361-776-2531.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: