INGLESIDE, Texas — A skate park in Ingleside has fallen victim to graffiti taggers, and police are looking for those responsible.
According to Ingleside police, there has been a rash of persons who have chosen to deface and damage the N.O. Simmons Skate Park
Police say they have identified two juveniles related to the crimes.
The suspects could face a Class C misdemeanor to a first-degree felony.
Police are still looking for any information on those responsible for the graffiti.
If you know anything, call police 361-776-2531.
