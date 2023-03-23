Ingleside teen gifted $48K scholarship to UT-Austin

Ariana Martinez is one of six Texas high schoolers to be given the Impact Scholarship.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One student at Ingleside High School walked away with a $48,000 scholarship to attend the University of Texas in Austin.

Senior Ariana Martinez was gifted the Impact Scholarship from UT-Austin to be put toward her tuition.

The scholarship is given to students who make a big impact in their local communities -- something administrators said Martinez has done as a social media influencer.

3NEWS spoke with Martinez who said the award is the result of hard work and dedication.

"I made sure I made the grades so I could get into any school I wanted to and I wanted to make sure it was worth it," she said.

Martinez is one of six Texas high schoolers to be given the scholarship.

