Ingleside teen gifted $48K scholarship to UT-Austin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One student at Ingleside High School walked away with a $48,000 scholarship to attend the University of Texas in Austin.
Senior Ariana Martinez was gifted the Impact Scholarship from UT-Austin to be put toward her tuition.
The scholarship is given to students who make a big impact in their local communities -- something administrators said Martinez has done as a social media influencer.
3NEWS spoke with Martinez who said the award is the result of hard work and dedication.
"I made sure I made the grades so I could get into any school I wanted to and I wanted to make sure it was worth it," she said.
Martinez is one of six Texas high schoolers to be given the scholarship.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Critically missing 5-year-old found in Corpus Christi crawl space after being taken by parents
- Ohio train derailment has Corpus Christi leaders evaluating its disaster plan
- Water-line valve replacement causes water boil notice in section of Ingleside
- Woman hospitalized after being shot in Robstown, investigation ongoing
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.