Ingleside woman killed in suspected drunk driving crash

A 26-year old man is in the San Patricio County jail facing charges of Intoxication Manslaughter following the accident along FM1069 in Ingleside.

INGLESIDE, Texas — A 67-year old Ingleside woman was killed Friday night as the result of a suspected drunk driving crash, that's according to the Ingleside Police Department. Officers were called to the scene of a major accident involving several vehicles and at least one person trapped. It happened Friday just after 9:00 p.m. along Farm-to-Market Road 1069 in the city of Ingleside.

When police got to the scene they found two drivers trapped in separate cars, a third was able to escape his vehicle and was helping to get the others out. Imelda Longoria Sifuentes, 67, of Ingleside was unresponsive when medics got her out of the vehicle. Sifuentes was taken to North Shore Hospital in Portland where she was pronounced dead.

The other trapped driver was later identified as David Gabriel Gonzales, 26. He was rescued from the vehicle then taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline where he was treated for his injuries.

Once Gonzales was released from the hospital, he was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Ingleside Police charged Gonzales with Intoxication Manslaughter and was booked into the San Patricio County Jail. Intoxication Manslaughter carries a sentence of two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

