Inmate transfer for Nueces County Jail approved

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A group of inmates from the Nueces County Jail could be transferred to another facility as early as the end of the week.
County Commissioners recently approved the move of 40 inmates to help with overpopulation concerns at the jail.
The cost is estimated to be $80,000 a month for the transfer.
You might recall it was last month when the jail was found to be non-compliant following an inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper said the findings were directly related to elements created by overpopulation.
The jail has been struggling with capacity limits for several months as a result of a backup in the courts because of COVID.
The sheriff told 3News Monday that there's now a finalized agreement with Aransas County to receive 20 inmates by the end of the week.
An agreement with Victoria County is still in the works where the other inmates will be sent.
