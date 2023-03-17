Inspection program still in works two months after fallen Alameda, Everhart light signal, city leaders say

Corpus Christi councilman Mike Pusley previously told 3NEWS that strong winds were partially to blame for the incident.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been two months since a traffic signal light crashed down on two cars at the intersection of Alameda Drive and Everhart Road.

Since then, temporary traffic lights have been used at the intersection.

"This is a very big deal," said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo. "This is very serious, and we will be seeing a program moving forward that will be addressing not only that traffic signal light, but many others."

Corpus Christi councilman Mike Pusley told 3NEWS previously that strong winds were partially to blame for the incident, though it didn’t help that those winds found a weak point in the pole supporting the light system.

“It probably wouldn’t be a bad idea for our major intersections to receive an inspection once in a while,” he said.

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department is in charge of the signal-light system, and its assistant director of traffic operations Rene Couture said that the lights haven't been replaced yet.

Couture said the temporary signals will allow the department to address construction needs on additional lights in the area, such as one at the Everhart Road and Staples Street.

"Those span-wire systems are in place to replace some cast irons that we felt were rusted, and the installations are temporary until the bond project for Everhart goes into construction," he said.

While that answers why the traffic lights still haven't been replaced, 3NEWS wanted to know if the city ever started up an inspection program to try and prevent more traffic signals from falling around town.

When asked two months ago, mayor Paulette Guajardo said the city did not have one and planned to implement one.

Couture said that crews are working to address each traffic light to make sure they all meet city standards.

"Technicians are out daily, working on our traffic signal light infrastructure while they're out there they are inspecting the conditions of the existing poles," he said.

Officials told 3NEWS that the Everhart reconstruction bond project is set to start later in the fall.

