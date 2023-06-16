Instillation of temporary stays show progress of new Harbor Bridge project

Once Flatiron Dragados finishes installing temporary stays on the north tower, officials say the first permanent stay should be installed in late July.

The support system for the new Harbor Bridge Project is starting to come together visually.

Temporary stays are being installed by developer Flatiron Dragados, eventually allowing them to add permanent stays as they build the rest of the bridge.

3NEWS got a closer look at how the process works.

Four temporary stays are being installed on the new Harbor Bridge Project: two on the main span side and two on the back span side. Lynn Allison with Flatiron Dragados said they are needed to provide support for the north and south towers.

"We need that support for the equipment that's on deck for the stabilization to continue with the permanent stays," she said.

The temporary stays are different from the permanent ones. The black temporary ones have 27 strands in each, compared to 70-121 strands in each white permanent stay that people will see on the finished bridge. The strands are fed one at a time and secured with a wedging system.

"The temporary stays will be in place until the final 19th permanent stay is completely installed and post-tensioned," she said.

Texas Department of Transportation Spokesperson Rickey Dailey said that progress is key when dealing with a large project like the new Harbor Bridge.

"Each time that you pass a milestone on a project of this size, it's very significant," he said.

Dailey said the temporary stays will allow construction to continue over the channel and back spans. There will be 19 sets of permanent strands on each tower. For now, he said the temporary ones allow the public to see the project move forward.

"These temporary stays give the public a visual of the progress that is being made on the new Harbor Bridge," he said.

Once Flatiron Dragados finishes installing temporary stays on the north tower, Allison said the first permanent stay should be installed in late July.

"We'll see spans coming out over the water by late this year and then over the course of 2024, you'll really see, like I said, that rotation about a month apart, per cycle," she said.

Allison said there is still at least 100 feet left to add to the north and south towers, and the temporary spans will be removed once they put finishing touches on the bridge. The new Harbor Bridge Project is expected to be complete in 2025.

