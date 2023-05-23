Insurance coverage could potentially threaten new design of Bob Hall Pier

Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney said the county has a number of options to look at.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners will consult with an insurance company Wednesday over the feasibility of building another restaurant where the new Bob Hall Pier will be built.

Chase Carlisle, who is the president of Carlisle Insurance, told commissioners that due to the restaurants proposed location, finding insurance coverage will be more difficult.

"When we look at a facility such as Bob Hall Pier, which will be a multi-million dollar facility located on the beach in the Gulf of Mexico, it presents a challenge to find an insurance company that wants to provide us with the coverage that's cost effective for hurricane and storm surge issues," he said.

Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney said the county has a number of options to look at, which include doing nothing or possibly going ahead as planned and adding more restaurant space onto the pier.

"It's not a matter of whether we will have a restaurant space, it's a matter of where will it be? So that's a big distinction the court is clearly on the side of building restaurant space. Where we locate it is tomorrow's discussion only," he said.

One option that the county has considered is building behind the sand dunes, because insurance to cover any new structure on the pier would cost in the neighborhood of $850,000 a year.

"Where the parking lot is now, and build it up and have a view. Now, that view could be obstructed by the pier potentially," he said.

Another insurable idea would be to build restaurant space at the Briscoe King Pavilion just north of the pier. The county owns the building but does not have insurance on it, according to Chesney.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!