Do you believe everything you see on the internet? A new art exhibit in Robstown, Texas, aims to change that.

The Glass Room Experience features tech-savvy interactive artworks about the thing we use the most -- data and social media. The interactive exhibit features tablets, large-scale visualizations and how everyday technologies connect us.

"This exhibit provides information about your social and your interaction on the internet, and the price you pay is privacy. Also, with that, you learn more about what you are getting into," Assistant County Librarian Crsytal Drillen said.

The exhibit has been showcased in places like New York, Berlin and London. The exhibit is open to the public and can be seen at the Keach Library in Robstown.

