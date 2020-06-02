CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Workforce Solutions headquarters downtown provided a chance for some folks to get a better understanding of what it means to be homeless or to live in a state of poverty.

"If you didn't have friends or family to help you with your bills, help you cover an unexpected expense, help you with childcare, what would you do?"

Homeless outreach coordinator, Emily Shafer Northrup, talks about common misconceptions and data surrounding the homelessness community during Wednesday's "real talk" workshop.

"It's also a combination of poverty, lack of access to affordable housing, people struggle with getting access to substance use disorder treatment, mental healthcare, there's a variety of factors that influence whether or not someone will experience homelessness," said Northrup.

Northrup says she hopes attendees can better understand the 'other side' of homelessness and break away from varied stereotypes.

"Help people understand what different types of homelessness and what the face of homelessness actually looks like and it's not always what you see," said Sherry Peterson.

Sherry Peterson is with the United Way of Coastal Bend, and she says today's event is an opportunity for the community to interact and have "learning conversations."

During the workshop, attendants were asked to follow along with an online game about surviving poverty.

The game challenged them to make tough decisions in realistic situations for example, should you let your kid play a sport if it means paying extra money for a uniform - or using the money to pay rent and other expenses?

"I hope that information empowers them to reach out to the people they know in their networks and work together to make a positive difference," added Peterson.

