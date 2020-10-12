x
Interested in being a fire fighter? CCFD offering virtual recruitment session

The department is teaming up with Del Mar College to offer a virtual recruitment information session via zoom on Thursday, December 10.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is taking applications for new recruits and they're doing it virtually this year.

The department will team up with Del Mar College to offer a virtual recruitment information session tomorrow evening. It gives anyone interested in becoming a firefighter to learn more about the process and speak to actual firefighters and cadets about their experiences

The online session will be held through Zoom on Thursday, December 10 at 6:00 p.m.

You will need to the Zoom ID and password to access the meeting.

  • Zoom ID: 858 7446 4042
  • Password: 690044

