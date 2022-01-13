Interim city manager of Rockport deals with several hurdles as result of COVID-19 case surge

ROCKPORT, Texas — It's a larger problem affecting not just the Coastal Bend -- but Texas and the rest of the country.
The interim City manager for Rockport -- Richard Morton-- told 3News that while this hurdle has presented a number of challenges for the department, city officials said that serving the community remains a top priority.
"We've been dealing with Omicron for about a couple of weeks, Morton said. "Currently we have six officers out which includes the chief and we have two civilians out as well. That puts a strain on operations, but we've been able to handle the situation with our normal staffing. If it gets much worse, then we would have to rely on some of our area partners."
Morton is currently in his first few days at the city -- and having to deal with yet another hurdle due to the pandemic.