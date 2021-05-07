Interim Corpus Christi Police Chief discusses his tenure, gangs, new police station

Corpus Christi has its fair share of gangs. The chief said the police department isn’t letting up on those criminals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday, David Blackmon finished his first week as Interim Corpus Christi Police Chief.

He has been with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 32 years. He has been proud to serve the city and grateful to his family who supports him and his work, especially his two young grandkids.

His family will play a role on whether he decides to apply for the chief’s job on a permanent basis.

"My wife of 35 years, she’s my rock," Blackmon said. "It’s both our decisions. We’re still talking about it. Obviously, we’re praying on it.”



The last time most people might remember seeing Chief Blackmon is back on Sunday evening along Shadowbend Drive. That was the scene of an officer involved shooting. Blackmon went before the media and answered questions. He said he’s going to continue to be an active and involved chief.

"Not only is it important for the community to know that I’m out there and that I’m making sure things are being done right, but it’s important for the officers to see me out there also, so, yes, I will be at those scenes," Blackmon said.



Another topic that we discussed with the chief is what he feels the future may hold for the department’s John Sartain Headquarters. After all, the building was actually constructed by Central Power and Light as its headquarters in 1932. Through the years, it was added onto and remodeled.

"We’re looking at a new training academy which is long overdue and we’re redoing our Flour Bluff substation so it’s one bite of the apple at a time and I’m confident that down the road at this police department, will probably be moved or redone," Blackmon said.

Corpus Christi has its fair share of gangs. The chief said the police department isn’t letting up on those criminals.

"Sometimes, we get this vision that we have this huge gang problem and the rampant in our streets and that’s not the case at all," Blackmon said. "With a very safe city, we are getting these individuals who are problems incarcerated.”



Finally, Chief Blackmon said his department right now has 438 officers and is looking to have a police academy in July to substantially increase those numbers.

