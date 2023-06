Warning signs will be in place, but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if they anticipate any delays.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning Wednesday, a utility contractor will temporarily close the intersection of Kostoryz and Holly Road to perform maintenance and install new fiber cable along Kostoryz.

Traffic in all directions approaching the intersection will be reduced to one lane and drivers will be instructed to turn right at the intersection.

Warning signs will be in place, but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if they anticipate any delays.