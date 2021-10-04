Interstate 37 north to Highway 77 south overpass to close for two years

The closure will allows workers to rebuild the overpass to accommodate the soon-to-be-elevated I-37 bridge at the Nueces River.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A two year closure of a major overpass on I37 will begin Thursday.

On Oct. 7, contractors for the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) I-37 Nueces River Bridge reconstruction project are scheduled to close the overpass from Interstate 37 southbound to US 77 northbound and the I-37 southbound Sharpsburg/Redbird exit.

The overpass closure is expected to last two years and will allows workers to rebuild the overpass to accommodate the soon-to-be-elevated I-37 bridge at the Nueces River.

The southbound Sharpsburg/Redbird exit ramp closure will allow construction of the new southbound Labonte Park entrance ramp. The exit will be closed for several months until the temporary Sharpsburg/Labonte Park exit ramp is opened.

The detours are:

US 77 Overpass at I-37

Southbound I-37 drivers wishing to access northbound US 77 will be detoured to the Cooper Road exit. Drivers will cross the County Road 1726 overpass, travel south on the northbound I-37 two-way frontage road, continue south to the US 77 intersection, and take a left to enter the northbound US 77 mainlanes. (See attached detour map.)

Northbound drivers on the southbound I-37 two-way frontage road wising to access northbound US 77 will be detoured to the County Road 1726 overpass, cross the overpass, travel south on the northbound I-37 two-way frontage road to the US 77 intersection, and take a left to enter the northbound US 77 mainlanes. (See same detour map)

Drivers are urged to be alert at the US 77 intersection since US 77 mainlane cross-traffic is not required to stop. Drivers are also urged to slow down in the work zone and watch for workers.

Southbound I-37 Sharpsburg Road/Redbird Lane Exit

Southbound I-37 drivers wishing to use the Sharpsburg/Redbird exit may use the Labonte Park exit and travel southbound to Sharpsburg/Redbird. (See attached detour map.)

I-37 Northbound Closures

Sunday (10/3) through Thursday (10/7), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night:

I-37 entrance ramp just north of Sharpsburg Road

Drivers may use the Labonte Park turnaround, take the southbound frontage road to the Northwest Boulevard/Leopard Street turnaround, and take the Northwest Boulevard/Leopard entrance ramp onto northbound US 77.

I-37 right mainlane from the I-37/Ripple Road overpass to the I-37 northbound direct connector

Other lanes will remain open.

Frontage road single lane closure from Ripple to the Nueces River

One lane will always remain open.

I-37 Southbound Closures

Sunday (10/3) through Thursday (10/7), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night:

Alternating mainlanes from the southbound US 77 overpass exit to Ripple Road

One lane will always remain open.

Labonte Park exit ramp

Drivers may use the Sharpsburg/Redbird exit, take the turnaround, and travel north on the frontage road to the Labonte Park turnaround.

Entrance ramp from Labonte Park

Drivers wishing to enter the southbound I-37 mainlanes from Labonte Park may use the entrance ramp after Redbird.

Frontage road single lane closure from the Nueces River to Ripple

One lane will always remain open.

I-37/US 77 Direct Connector Closures

Sunday (10/3) through Thursday (10/7), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night:

Alternating lanes of northbound IH-37 to the northbound US-77 direct connector

One lane will always remain open.

Alternating lanes of southbound US 77 to the southbound IH-37 direct connector

One lane will always remain open.

Long-Term Closure

Northbound I-37 Labonte Park exit ramp

The exit ramp will remain closed until the new temporary exit ramp opens. The temporary ramp is expected to open at the end of this year. Northbound I-37 drivers may use the Redbird exit, and northbound US 77 drivers may use the Sharpsburg exit instead.

The I-37 Nueces Bridge Reconstruction Project is an $85 million project to rebuild approximately three miles of the interstate from just south of Redbird Lane to the US 77 interchange, including rebuilding and elevating the Nueces River bridges. The five-and-a-half year project is expected to be complete in early 2027.

All work is weather permitting. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.

For more information on the I-37 Nueces River Reconstruction Project, motorists are encouraged to follow TxDOT Corpus Christi District’s Twitter feed, @TxDOT_Corpus.

