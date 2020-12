Two people died as a result of the wrecks on Interstate 80 on Wednesday.

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — Investigators have released the names of the two people who died after chain-reaction crashes on Interstate 80 on Wednesday in Clinton County.

Trooper said Falon Morris, from Hollidaysburg, died in the crash.

Another person, James Faqua, 56, from Mebane, North Carolina, died from a medical issue.