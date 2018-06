The Lumina Foundation, in partnership with the Kresge Foundation, has named Corpus Christi a "Talent Hub".

They have granted the city with $275,000 grant.

The money will go toward helping people who have some college education but no degree, to fulfill their college credit.

If you would like to continue your education but need help with where to start visit https://coastalcompass.org/.

