CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — The Coastal Compass is working to help area educators with externships that will help them gain knowledge in the fields that they teach about in the classroom.

They also want to invite 3News viewers to their next event, Destination: Education. This Back-To-School event will be held on Friday August 3rd at La Palmera Mall from 1-5 p.m. There will be a fashion show at 3 p.m., hourly drawings for Schlitterbahn Riverpark tickets and free giveaways from different vendors and stores from inside the mall.

