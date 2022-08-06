Investigation continues following death in Kleberg County over the weekend

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation and are waiting on the medical examiner's report regarding the cause of death.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 32-year-old Joseph Mendieta is in Kleberg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

The charge came after Mendieta's wife, 38-year-old Jennifer Teresa Mendieta turned up dead on Sunday.

"At this time he's simply been charged with aggravated assault in connection with that case and so we'll see where that plays out," said Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick said he asked the Texas Rangers to lead the investigation and that they are waiting on the medical examiner's report on the cause of death.

whether the charges against Joseph Mendieta will be upgraded depends on what the report reveals.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.