Investigation continues following death in Kleberg County over the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 32-year-old Joseph Mendieta is in Kleberg County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault.
The charge came after Mendieta's wife, 38-year-old Jennifer Teresa Mendieta turned up dead on Sunday.
"At this time he's simply been charged with aggravated assault in connection with that case and so we'll see where that plays out," said Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick.
Kirkpatrick said he asked the Texas Rangers to lead the investigation and that they are waiting on the medical examiner's report on the cause of death.
whether the charges against Joseph Mendieta will be upgraded depends on what the report reveals.
