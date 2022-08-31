Student brought weapon to JFK Elementary, officials say

A Corpus Christi Police Department officer was on scene at the time and immediately took possession of the weapon, according to a press release from West Oso ISD.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — JFK Elementary in West Oso ISD went into lockdown Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. after school officials were notified that a student had a weapon on campus.

A Corpus Christi Police Department officer was on scene at the time and immediately took possession of the weapon, according to a press release from West Oso ISD.

"While the district does not believe that students and staff were in any kind of imminent danger, as a precaution the campus had increased police presence and maintained a higher level of security at the school until the Corpus Christi Police Department provided an 'all clear' at 10:30 am," the statement said.

A letter was sent to parents via a robotext about the incident, the release stated.

Superintendent Conrado Garcia said he is proud of the swift response and implementation of district safety procedures by the teachers, administrators, and officers.

We are working to get more information about a law enforcement investigation at JFK Elementary in West Oso ISD. Several officers were seen outside of the school but said they were not authorized to speak on the investigation. Posted by KIII 3 News on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

It is unclear if the student or student's parents will be punished in any way for the incident.

