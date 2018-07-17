Corpus Christi (KIII news) — New details were released Monday on a Saturday night accident involving an on-duty Corpus Christi Police Department officer and his cruiser.

"We were like going through the parking lot after we got a cheeseburger at Vick's. Also, we were looking at the cars, and I saw the cop come from where they're like remodeling that business by DD's and he was coming through the parking lot with no lights. That was when I was like slow down because if you go in front of him, he's going to hit you," Hanna Howard said.

According to Howard, she was afraid there was going to be an accident, and that's when the officer reached the underpass at Ayers and SPID just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

"When he was going toward the red light with no red and blues on, I told my husband that light is green. He's going to hit somebody. At that point what I saw was a guy coming through the intersection," Howard said. "When I was talking to the guy he said by the time he saw the lights he couldn't stop."

The driver, who Howard identified as Mark, had a one-year-old in the back seat. The officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Meanwhile, a crowd of as many as a couple hundred people parked around the hamburger stand and were determined to tell those at the scene whose fault the accident was.

"Everybody saw what happened. Even over in the parking lot like ran over there and was like trying to fight the officer to tell him he didn't have any lights on. It's your fault. There was like a crowd of people and all the cops were like, 'Get back, get back.' It was pretty crazy," Howard said.

Investigators believe the officer, who has yet to be identified, was at fault for not yielding the right of way and will face not only traffic court but other disciplinary procedures.

"There is accountability. There is a process in place for a thorough investigation. So then ultimately, disciplinary action if necessary," CCPD Lt. John Hooper said.

No other citations have been issued in the accident.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII