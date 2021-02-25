IRS extends tax deadline for all Texas counties: What that means for you

This extended deadline is automatically yours. It covers all Texas counties, and there are no extra forms to file or receipts to register.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are one of the many still facing the fallout from our recent wintry blast, you’re not alone, and this week’s news from the Internal Revenue Service may come as a welcome surprise.

It seems the IRS is giving Texans a break.

We checked with Bill Clark of Tax Pro in Corpus Christi, and he confirms that all residents and businesses in the Lone Star State now have an extra two months to get their tax documents submitted.

“We have now until June 15 rather than either March or April 15 to file business and personal returns and anything else that was due in that period.”

The additional time should give many a chance to recover and regroup, something Clark says we’ve seen before.

“We went through this last year with the pandemic; we had July 15 -- everything was extended – and this is going to operate in the same manner.”

Keep in mind that this extended deadline is automatically yours. It covers all Texas counties, and there are no extra forms to file or receipts to register.

Of course, waiting until June 15 may not be the best option for everyone. It could even delay any stimulus checks coming your way that are based on your 2020 return. Clark suggests that if you have questions, you should call a qualified tax preparer, someone who can help in separate fact from fiction.

“Don’t listen to the hearsay things but call somebody that has the data and the information and discuss it with them.”

You can also find additional information from the IRS here.