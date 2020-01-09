Irving police investigating threatening, racist letter sent to community member

"We take harassment and hate crime extremely serious," Irving police said. "An investigator has been assigned to this case."

IRVING, Texas — The Irving Police Department (IPD) is investigating an incident of a racially-charged letter sent to a community member.

The IPD posted a photo of the letter in question to their Facebook page:

“American citizens in IT industry and other professional fields have lost their jobs to many Indians and Chinese. We asked that you leave the country without further delay. We will have no choice but to shoot mercilessly at work place, in community, on pool [sic] or on playground."

