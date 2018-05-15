Early voting for the May 22 primary run-off began Monday and runs through Friday, but for residents in the Coastal Bend, there is yet another election that will take place in June.

Governor Greg Abbott has called a special election for June 30 to replace 27th Congressional district Congressman Blake Farenthold.

According to Abbott, the special election is needed because the South Texas district may miss out on hurricane aid if the seat is vacant.

One local expert on constitutional law explains that the benefit of electing a replacement a few months is negligible.

"In my view, the cost of a special election with this really short time frame that we're talking about, the cost of doing a special election doesn't justify just a few months of extra seniority in a congressperson," political analyst Bill Chriss said.

According to Chriss, the Coastal Bend could be facing four elections in 2018.

"You assume that each election costs roughly $200,000 and if you assume which I think is accurate that we're going to have a runoff because we have nine candidates in the special election there's bound to be a runoff," Chriss said.

Chriss explains that there's an existing primary runoff on May 22, the special election on June 30, a likely runoff election from the special election, and then the regular election on the first Tuesday of November.

The primary election and the general election in November are already budgeted for in the Coastal Bend.

"The special election and any runoff in the special election, those are out of a budget. Those were things that were not anticipated and that the county and or state will have to find money to pay for," Chriss said.

According to Chriss, Governor Abbott could have set the special election for the same day as the November general election which would have canceled the need for a separate special election and runoff.

"Whoever gets elected to the 27th congressional district seat is going to have low seniority no matter what," Chriss said.

