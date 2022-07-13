Is your power out? Here's a list of counties that are experiencing outages, rolling blackouts

Crews are working to restore power to thousands of residents in Kenedy and Sinton, according to a social media post from AEP Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple police departments have reported power outages across the Coastal Bend.

Kenedy, San Patricio and Bee counties reported on social media Wednesday evening that they were experiencing the outages.

Crews are working to restore power to 1,200 customers in Kenedy and 1,600 customers in Sinton. The estimated time of restoration is 7:30 p.m. but this could change. Thank you for your patience. — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) July 13, 2022

Meanwhile, in order to prevent failure of the power grid, ERCOT has requested AEP Texas to conduct rolling brownouts in affected areas in northern Bee County, according to a social media post from the Bee County Office of Emergency Management.

Bee County: We have been advised that ERCOT has requested AEP to conduct Rolling Brownouts. Currently the effected... Posted by Bee OEM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Kenedy residents are expected to regain power at a later time as it is part of rolling blackouts, according to the Kenedy Police Department. If residents need a place to cool off, they are encouraged to go to City Hall.

