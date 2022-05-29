Island businesses are booming this Memorial Day weekend

"We've been very busy this year, especially since the end of the pandemic and everything," said Third Coast Manager Kaitlinn Suarez.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Each year, the Memorial Day holiday brings tons of foot traffic to businesses on the island.

Whether you need to grab any last minute items, or you have some time to browse for a nice souvenir on your way back home, Third Coast Beach Co. is a must-stop shop for locals and visitors alike.

"We've been very busy this year, especially since the end of the pandemic and everything," Third Coast Manager Kaitlinn Suarez told 3NEWS. "Everyone wanted to come outside more, and so I have noticed business has been a little bit busier than usual, but I'm glad to have everybody back!"

The momentum from its popularity is what drives sales during one of the busiest times of the year. Tourists from Illinois and Minnesota recently visited the shop because they heard great things about the Coastal Bend's beaches.

"Most of the time people have family down here, so I'm always surprised when people say they've heard about our beaches online, and heard that this beach was the nicest Texas beach," Suarez added. "I'm like, 'Really? I didn't know that,' but I love having people come down here knowing that our beach is beautiful, and that people want to come down here from all over."

One thing is for sure, if you head to the beach and realize you forgot something, Third Coast has it. From hats to surfboards, you will find everything you need to have a great time at the beach.

