Grass fire on Island believed to have started with lightning strike

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grass fire broke out on Padre Island near El Soccorro Loop Monday morning.
There are no homes or businesses in danger, officials said. Officials believe the fire was started by a lightning strike.
As of 9 a.m., crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD#2 were still working to put out the fire, with high winds working against them.
We have a crew on scene and will keep you updated as new information comes in.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's how you can watch 'Mean Girls' with one of the cast members at TAMUK
- Texas governor to bus migrants from border to Washington
- Rubber bales from WWII era wash up on Padre Island beaches
- Runoffs: Here are some things to keep in mind for upcoming elections in May
- The impacts of 'shrinkflation' across area restaurants as supply disruptions and price increases continue
- Padre Island set to receive new renovations as part of $755 million project
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.