Grass fire on Island believed to have started with lightning strike

The fire is believed to have started from a lightning strike, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grass fire broke out on Padre Island near El Soccorro Loop Monday morning.

There are no homes or businesses in danger, officials said. Officials believe the fire was started by a lightning strike.

ESD 2 and CCFD ￼ are on scene of a large grass fire near El Socorro Loop and the ski basin. There are currently no dangers to the public, crews on scene analyzing access￼ points and suppression strategies.￼ Posted by Nueces County ESD 2- Flour Bluff Fire VFD on Monday, April 11, 2022

As of 9 a.m., crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD#2 were still working to put out the fire, with high winds working against them.

ESD#2 and CCFD have multiple units assigned to this fire, Actively extinguishing it, high winds are making it difficult but crews are making slow progress Posted by Nueces County ESD 2- Flour Bluff Fire VFD on Monday, April 11, 2022

