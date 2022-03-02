Island Market stays ahead of the weather by keeping shelves stocked

Robert Brown, Grocery Manager at Island Market IGA, said maintaining inventory is a team effort that makes an impact when prepping shelves in lieu of harsh weather.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — As weather conditions continue to change many residents have more than likely started to take to local groceries stores to prepare their homes.

Robert Brown Grocery Manager at Island Market IGA, is a father of two and has been working retail for around 20 years. Brown prides himself in being able to help residents, by making sure the shelves of his store are always stalked with essential goods.

"I also want to give props to every single employee out there, not just our store, Island Market," Brown said. "but every employee through this whole pandemic and due to storms, that works tirelessly to get the shelves stocked. I know personally, I've been doing this for over 20 years. So I understand what it takes. What the job takes to get this done."

The market has anticipated the high demand residents may have as temperatures continue to drop. As a result Brown and his team have no shortage of vendors to make sure residents have all the tools they need to combat the cold weather.

"Everybody's doing their hard due diligence, and we're working hard to keep the status quo," Brown said. "We focus on different because we are a mom and pop. We focus on different vendors, different avenues to get shelf stuff. So we have more leeway when it comes to getting the products on the shelf."

Glenn Walker adds that maintaining the store is a team effort that makes all the difference when it comes to prepping shelves in lieu of weather changes.

"We anticipated the business to be on a higher flow," Walker said. "And we brought in extra team members to help us with it and keep everybody taken in. As you can see, we have all the staple items, and no one is panicking as of yet."

