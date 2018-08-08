Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A year after Hurricane Harvey nearly destroyed a local church across from Mustang Island State Park they church finally reopened again.

On Wednesday the Island of the Son United Methodist Chuch finished a half a million dollars worth of repairs.

Rebuilding effort included a rebuilt sanctuary, offices and Sunday school classrooms.

According to church pastor John Smith, everyone pitched in to help reopen the church.

"We have quite a few people who have worked very hard for this. Also, I'm certainly grateful that all this has taken place and with God's help we've done it," Smith said.

Smith said he would hold a grand opening and a church fundraiser next month.

