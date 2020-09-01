ROCKPORT, Texas — What were you doing on your last birthday?

Rockport resident Kay Wilson knows exactly what she was doing the day she turned 80.

"I'm going to jump out of an airplane, a perfectly good airplane," Wilson said.

So on a beautiful day last weekend at Skydive South Texas in Port Aransas Miss Kay as she's known to her friends suited up and off she went.

It takes twenty minutes to get up to 2,000 feet. Then at two miles high, the door opens, and the cool reality rushes in.

Then it's out on the skid, and the fun starts when the bottom falls out. From 10,000 feet, the freefall is almost a full minute.

"I can see the curvature of the earth," Wilson said.

A birthday skydive is sort of like life its ownself. Sometimes it goes by faster than others…and then you're eighty. It's the ride that matters.

The question, of course, is why jump of an airplane in the first place?

"I wanted to remember what I was doing on my birthday," Wilson said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: