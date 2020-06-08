Island Report: A look at the Padre Island National Seashore post Hurricane Hanna

The cleanup is well underway there, but no opening date for the park has so far been set.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore remains closed because of the damage left behind from Hurricane Hanna.

In this week's Island Report, Island Moon Newspaper Publisher Dale Rankin checked out the impact of that storm just as the cleanup was getting underway.

At the North End of Malaquite Beach, the debris field is so thick it is impossible to get a vehicle through.

That mess has since been cleaned up, but the road is still closed. Most of the damage was due to high water with very little visible wind damage.

All along Malaquite Beach, the water washed away about 50 feet of dunes. Looking south from Malaquite, the beach had little damage, but farther south the north end of the eye crossed the park 16 miles down.

At Bird Island Basin Worldwinds, windsurfing and the boat ramp remain closed while the basin is checked for underwater debris. All in all, the park weathered the storm well.

It's not as bad as Hurricane Ike. The erosion is what is impressive.

