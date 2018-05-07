Tuesday marked a big change for padre island as nearly a thousand acres of island property changed hands on the steps of the Nueces County courthouse.

The Austin firm, Axys L.L.C., that loaned $18 million dollars to the Schlitterbahn project was buying up island land owned by Asset Development Corporation. A lot of island land at a foreclosure auction.

The largest tract is known officially as Cape Summer. But most islanders know it as the ski basin. About 500 acres and it includes about forty fingertip streets, as many as the rest of the island put together.

The acre area is a popular spot for locals to beach up on weekends for some island fun. A six acre site with 300 feet of frontage on the island seawall just north of Island House was also sold for $1 million dollars.

And finally, the lot at the southwest corner of the SPID at the Whitecap intersection was put up on the block to be grabbed by Axys L.L.C.

All told Axys Capital now has paid fifteen and a half million dollars this year for almost one thousand acres of Island land, making them the largest landowners on Padre Island.

They say they are now in the planning stages on what to do with their new property but want to begin developing it as soon as they are able.

