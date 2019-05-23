CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several months ago when high winds spun across Padre Island it blew a family of young owls out of their palm tree, and they ended up at the Texas Sealife Center where they stayed while they grew large enough to be released.

Residents may not know it, but island palm trees are home to a large colony of Barred Owls. They are territorial and hunt at night by sound.

Barred Owls live off the land and are now just old enough to fend for themselves, so after growing in the Texas Sealife Center now, they are joining the island colony.

The next time you hear the familiar hoot, hoot of Island owls it could be one of them are in the palm trees and another part of the island landscape.