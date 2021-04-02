Island Report: Big rigs at Harbor Island are soon to move

When they move, they draw a crowd.

A couple of week ago, we took you up close to the big rigs stores at Harbor Island near Port Aransas.

Well, this week, one of those big rigs is getting ready to move. And when they move, they draw a crowd.

Even compared to the big ships that come down the canal, these things are massive.

So when the tugs showed up last weekend, spectators gathered at Charlie's Pasture and the Flounder Hole waiting for the big show.

But with so many variables, even the best laid plans don't always pan out. And that was the case last weekend.

The weather didn't cooperate. So you could say while they gathered at the Flounder Hole, they also floundered at the gathering hole.

The rig's departure is imminent so stay tuned.

