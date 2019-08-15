CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Island Moon reporter Dale Rankin met with the father who rescued his two daughters from a vehicle that slid into a canal on Padre Island.

The Island boat ramps are slick. So slick that this week a truck with two little girls and their dad slid right into the water with the boat and trailer still attached. Let's let them take it from there.

"The cab was full of water, and I didn't know where my daughter was, and she can't walk so she wasn't able to get herself out of the front seat and into the back seat like my youngest daughter could. I thought I was going to have to swim around in there. Then she took and breath, and I knew she was okay," father Shawn Barkdull said.

