PADRE ISLAND, Texas — The big story on Padre Island is about small stories that come together to show off that the Island is under construction.

Some of the work is to repair damage from Hurricane Harvey like along Packery Channel.

A new public pavilion is going up, and just down Zahn Road, Lively Beach development brings the first modern oceanfront housing on Padre Island since the 1980s.

Along SPID work on the new IGA grocery store is moving quickly, and the development includes retail space, which is in high demand. Just down the road, an old store is being converted into a restaurant, and right next door, more retail space is going in and already under construction.

But the biggest and most anticipated project on the Island, the Park Road 22 Water Exchange Bridge, took a giant leap forward when the City of Corpus Christi fully funded it.

The canal connecting to the bridge on the Lake Padre side of SPID has been in place for years in anticipation of the bridge's construction, which is now expected to begin in early 2020.

Construction of the canal on the west side is expected to begin soon and will connect Lake Padre and Packery Channel to the island canals through this channel along Whitecap.

But the most significant change will come around Lake Padre where $500 million of development including hotels and a marina have been awaiting a city commitment to funding the bridge.

A new townhome development is already underway there that will include about twenty boat slips and a clubhouse. To top things off Off-Highway Vehicles are now legal on most Island streets along with golf carts.

Everywhere you look on Padre Island these days, something is under construction, and things are happening. It's an exciting time to call this place home.