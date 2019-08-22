CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The water coming in through Packery Channel the last few weeks has been unusually clear. Coastal Bend took the opportunity to help clean things up.

Fishermen and divers both share Packery Channel, but sometimes the fishermen leave some things behind that get in the divers' way and even pose a hazard.

Divers decided to try cleaning up the channel now because this is the time of year when the underwater visibility is usually the best.

The dogs helped by hanging around and before long, even in the murky water bad stuff starting coming out.

It even came up from between the jetty rocks. Until finally, the truck bed started to fill up.

The next time you are at the jetties keep an eye out for the fishing line. Whether it's at the end of your fishing pole or you are gardening at night with a rake, this stuff is everywhere.

