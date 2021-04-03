Island Report: Community comes together to clean up canals full of dead fish

Volunteers and city crews fanned out across the Island 32 miles of canals and by mid-week had removed 160,000 pounds of dead mystery fish.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have been to Padre Island this week, you may have noticed that face masks there serve a dual purpose. They help stop the spread of COVID, but they also help filter out the smell of canals full of dead fish.

It's been 38 years since we had a freeze as bad as the one we had last week. It killed our yards and fish. So what do islanders do? They organize and they get busy.

They got busy with nets, boats, paddles and vacuum trucks and got to work.

"We have about 15 or 20 canals that have to be cleaned up so we're asking volunteers to scoop and bag and bring the fish back to our dumpster," Marvin Jones, President of Padre Isles Property Owners Association said.

Volunteers and city crews fanned out across the Island 32 miles of canals and by mid-week had removed 160,000 pounds of dead mystery fish.

But what's not dead is the islanders sense of working together to get things done.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.