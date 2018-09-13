Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Island Moon publisher Dale Rankin show 3News what he calls the "other side" of the Island. The other side refers to where most Islanders spend their time.

Residents can see the Island from the street side, and drive around and look at the houses, but if you want to look at the Island, you have to come out see it from the water side because this is where the Island lives.

There are 16 miles of canals on padre island, and that means 32 miles of Shoreline lined with houses. Houses of all shapes and sizes. Rows of homes, big houses, colorful houses, new houses going up all over the place.

Open spaces along canals that one day will be filled with houses and when residents cruise the waterways they quickly get the impression that while there are thousands of homes here now, there is plenty room for more.

The attraction is fishing in your backyard and boating in the canals that border your backyard.

On the back side of the island is where residents go for some peace and quiet, and sometimes to fly around in the air just because they can.

The best kind of boat is one that belongs to one of your friends.

