CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When is the last time you went glamping?

If you've never heard of glamping, you are not alone. Think of it as halfway between camping and all the glamor of a Motel 6.

It's a little piece of peace and quiet tucked away in the corner of Port Aransas. It's called Camp Coyoacan. Nineteen heavy tents and a couple of yurts located on Station Street, where you can camp out only with an air conditioner.

"How's this different, more of a place to hang out," glam master Foster Scott said.

The bathrooms and showers are communal. The rooms are sparse but comfortable – and air-conditioned. But with everything you need for a few days in Port Aransas.

Instead of a hotel bar or restaurant, there's a fire pit and a barbeque pit. Instead of a floor show there, you are surrounded by Port Aransas.

