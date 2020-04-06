CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Padre Island got one of its biggest rain storms since Hurricane Harvey this past weekend. The rain left some of the island animals a little confused.

The island got four and a half inches of rain in one day this week. It filled up island ponds and island bar ditches, but didn't slow down the work on the new island IGA Grocery Store.

Somehow it washed up a wandering turtle, Tom, in the parking lot of the Island Moon Newspaper. With big crowds on the island lately, no wandering turtle is safe on dry land.

With a little help from some humans, Tom found his way back to his pond and when he saw that water he knew exactly what do to.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: