Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Island artist Kent Ullberg has his work displayed all over the world, but the work most of the Coastal Bend are familiar with is the marlin as you enter Padre Island.

When you come over the bridge, you know you have arrived on the Island when you see the marlin.

It all started in 1988 when Ullberg and some friends decided that the Island need a landmark, a way to tell people they have arrived on the Island.

However, over the years thieves stole the copper plaques off the side naming the people who made it happen.

The marlin remains which is a reminder that when you come over the JFK Causeway, you have arrived on the Island.

