Island Report: How Maryanne's Way came to be

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Speeders along Whitecap Boulevard on Padre Island have been getting attention from Corpus Christi police as of late; but as Island Moon Newspaper Publisher Dale Rankin reports, it is not a new problem.

Of all the things the Island has, sidewalks are not one of them -- with one exception; and how the Island got its sidewalk is a story that goes back 15 years.

The year was 2005 and longtime Islander Kay Berry was there when it happened.

"We were walking against traffic, which is the law. There was a person coming out onto Whitecap. This was a September morning when the sun was dead in your eyes, and there was a mosquito in her car and she lost control of her vehicle. She swerved," Berry said. "Yea, it was a total accident."

Berry was walking with Islander Maryanne Simonelli who was killed instantly. It was the third pedestrian accident on this stretch of road, so Berry and her friend Linda Walsh decided to do something in memory of their friend. Whitecap needed a sidewalk and a park.

"We started with Rotary. We came up with the idea for a park because this was her favorite place," Walsh said. "She would jump over the fence just to fish."

The City of Corpus Christi put in the sidewalk, and for a park, they called it the Garden Club.

"The Garden Club on the Island. You know, there's two there, one that lunches and one that gardens," Walsh said.

By 2008 Maryann's Way was born and the landscaping is kept up by the Garden Club -- the one that gardens.

So the cars still speed on Whitecap, but since 2008, at least Whitecap pedestrians have a safe way to go -- Maryanne's Way.