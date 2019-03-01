Corpus Christi (KIII News) — In 2018 Padre Island saw some significant developments and changes, but some things stayed the same on the Island.

The end of 2018 found some things on the Island right where they were when the year began.

Padre Island National Seashore is closed due to a government shutdown. The Packery Jetties are still awaiting repairs from Hurricane Harvey. The Holiday Inn is still closed, but now under renovation, The area around Lake Padre is stilling waiting for development. The long-awaiting water exchange bridge on SPID is still a mirage in spite of the connecting canals on both sides being in place.

The new Island grocery store is still a work in progress, and 2018 saw 1000 acres of Island land change hands including 240 acres along the Laguna Madre.

New owners took over the Schlitterbahn waterpark.

As 2019 begins, there is the talk of closing more of the beach along the seawall to traffic due to lack of sand to widen it in spite of the mountain of available sand piled up by wind and heavy equipment along south Packery.

The most challenging story of 2018 on the Island was to the new road to nowhere. When the new Dollar General Store was built in 2018, the city required the owners to create a beautiful new path that leads to nowhere. It dead ends in both directions where the city right of way starts but the road has never been built, in spite of the underground infrastructure already being in place.

Islanders took matters into their own hands and mowed the right of way so that golf carts can legally get to the Dollar General Store.

