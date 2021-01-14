Island Report: Huge drilling rigs on Harbor Island are about to be moved

In Port Aransas, they call them the twin sisters.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have crossed on the ferries in Port Aransas in the last few years, you couldn't help but see the large drilling rigs stored there. They are getting ready to be hauled out.

The first thing you notice about these rigs is that everything about them is big. The mooring units are big. The largest ferryboats pale in size.

The waterline shows that most of the substructure is underwater when they are deployed. At Harbor Island, where they have been for almost five years, they sit on the bottom in 35 feet of water. Their fate uncertain until now.

A decision has been made to remove them. One is already gone and two are headed to Turkey to be cut up for scrap. The next question is: How do you get these things out of here? What's the process?

Several tug boats with 30-40 horsepower will help. Sometime over the next few months, one or both of these goliaths will be moved out.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.