Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The is a new building on the island that is getting much attention because of the construction materials used and the unique design.

When you drive down SPID on the Island, you can't help but notice Island Joe's Coffee and Gallery is getting much attention because of what it is made out of out of railroad containers.

"I wanted to build something unique. That's where I got the idea of building this out of containers," Bryan Tumlinson said.

Besides the coffee shop, the three-story structure has an outdoor courtyard and office space.

"What is the advantage to containers? They are super safe, all welded together," Tumlinson said.

Island Joe's Coffee and Gallery is the first of its kind on the Island.

"It's a little bit different. A lot of welding a lot of cutting," Tumlinson said. "Me and my son did most of the project."

The new building is expected to be open by the end of 2018 and may be a sign of things to come.

Island Joes Coffee and Gallery is getting attention and is a trendsetter.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII