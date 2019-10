CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 5k run on the beach can be a nice challenge, but what if there were a few obstacles along the way?

When we got to the beach, it looked more like boot camp than a jailbreak.

It was the first 5K Jailbreak that was part of the ongoing Beachtoberfest going on in Port Aransas.

More than 800 participants showed up to climb the walls sometimes with a little help from their friends.

It was a great day on the beach in Port Aransas.

